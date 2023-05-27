BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,071,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,595,000. Brookfield accounts for about 1.1% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.19% of Brookfield as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $21,660,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. 2,020,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

