BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 106,953 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,953 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 0.9% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $81,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $30,208,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $50,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock worth $8,269,086 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE NOW traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $537.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $464.37 and a 200 day moving average of $434.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $549.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.70.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.