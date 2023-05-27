BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 5,883,626 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 176.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,212,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,883,626 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Grab worth $29,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Grab by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.87.

Grab stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 12,482,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,670,940. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

