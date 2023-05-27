BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 591,639 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.09% of Rogers Communications worth $20,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 162,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,417,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,903,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 356,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,104. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.11%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

