BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 18,205 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,205 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,590,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $242.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average is $154.78.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,356 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,151 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

