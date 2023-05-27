BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,851 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.10. 2,287,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average is $203.77. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

