BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 593,040 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,882 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.86. 19,825,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,890,740. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $203.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

