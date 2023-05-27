Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in May

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTVCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.19) to GBX 960 ($11.94) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Britvic Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BTVCY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,926. Britvic has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

