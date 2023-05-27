Brokerages Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target at $387.45

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $387.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $415.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 10.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 471,844 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $181,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $18,029,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 40.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

