Brokerages Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Target Price at $21.11

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $31,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,656,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 475,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $31,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,656,596.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,181,467 shares of company stock worth $34,123,401. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coupang Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Coupang by 727.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

CPNG opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Coupang has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 131.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

