Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Target Price at $78.36

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $89,142,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 200.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,761,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $67.60 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

