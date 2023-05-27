Brokerages Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price at $49.89

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 348,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,244 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 20,689 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

