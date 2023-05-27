Brokerages Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Target Price at $36.86

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.86.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $28.25 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,186,000 after buying an additional 10,864,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after buying an additional 6,333,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

