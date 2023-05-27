Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Up 159.4% in May

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 159.4% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Property Partners

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of BPYPN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,117. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.50.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

