Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Up 159.4% in May

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 159.4% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Property Partners
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
Shares of BPYPN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,117. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.50.
Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Property Partners (BPYPN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.