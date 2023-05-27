Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,157,010.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $6,858,836.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,210,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,157,010.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,478 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,354. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Bruker Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.60. 748,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,929. Bruker has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

