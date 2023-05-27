Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $280.67 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.45 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total transaction of $754,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $66,432.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,132,139.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total value of $754,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,181,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,029. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Shockwave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

