Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,760 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,898.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $69.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

