Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after buying an additional 7,514,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,656,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,007,000 after purchasing an additional 111,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,693,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average is $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

