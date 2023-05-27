Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,829,618 shares of company stock valued at $216,381,741 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $106.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average is $108.64. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Argus dropped their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

