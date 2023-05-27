Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $237,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock opened at $101.09 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

