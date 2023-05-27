Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $378,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 19,918.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 658,489 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,665.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after purchasing an additional 312,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %

CAT stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

