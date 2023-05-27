Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,262 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $507.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $443.20 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

