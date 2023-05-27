Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $241.12 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

