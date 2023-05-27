Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $241.12 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

