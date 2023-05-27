BTIG Research Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $253.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $240.00 to $253.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.19.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $217.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.04, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 69.46% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,330 shares of company stock valued at $56,733,346. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.