Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Buckle (NYSE:BKEGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. Buckle’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62. Buckle has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Buckle by 733.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Buckle during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Buckle by 1,362.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

Further Reading

