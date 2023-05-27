Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. Buckle’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62. Buckle has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Buckle by 733.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Buckle during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Buckle by 1,362.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

Further Reading

