BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the April 30th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of BurgerFi International stock remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. 2,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,707. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. BurgerFi International has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.49.

