Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.50-6.00 EPS.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.48 and its 200-day moving average is $199.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $115,609,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.76.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

