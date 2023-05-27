Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 640 ($7.96) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BYIT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.97) price target on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 489 ($6.08) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

Bytes Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Bytes Technology Group stock opened at GBX 462 ($5.75) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3,080.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 408.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 403.51. Bytes Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 353.40 ($4.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 478.60 ($5.95).

Bytes Technology Group Increases Dividend

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a GBX 12.60 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,666.67%.

(Get Rating)

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.