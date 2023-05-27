Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB) Short Interest Update

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 511.1% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Stock Performance

TDSB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,471. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

