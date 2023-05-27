Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.80.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $228.33 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $232.14. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $294,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,320,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $294,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,414 shares in the company, valued at $33,320,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,660 shares of company stock worth $75,934,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 289,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,780,000 after acquiring an additional 28,105 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,411,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.