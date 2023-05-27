Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI) Trading Up 0.7%

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI – Get Rating) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 1,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75.

About Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF

(Get Rating)

The Calamos ETF Trust – Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (SROI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in global equities of any market capitalization. The fund targets those that are perceived to have positive ESG ratings and growth potential SROI was launched on Feb 3, 2023 and is managed by Calamos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.