Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Caleres has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter valued at $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caleres by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 6.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.