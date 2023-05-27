Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Short Interest Update

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the April 30th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

CATC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.02. 13,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,547. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $407.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.87.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cambridge Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

In related news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 1,000 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,793 shares of company stock valued at $210,901 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 29,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.