Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the April 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Canacol Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Canacol Energy stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. 525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $284.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in natural gas exploration and development activities. The firm also focuses on the commercialization of Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

