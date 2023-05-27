Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,867,500 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the April 30th total of 1,425,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,225.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 5.6 %

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 751. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $24.03.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

