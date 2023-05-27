Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CWB traded down C$1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$22.99. 1,235,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,089. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$21.21 and a 52 week high of C$32.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.35.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.13. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of C$272.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$275.10 million. Research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2563739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.