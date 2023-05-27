Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the April 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capgemini Stock Up 1.1 %

CGEMY traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $32.88. 64,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Capgemini’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.