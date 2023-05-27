Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Down 84.2% in May

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capstone Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CAPC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.04. 133,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Capstone Companies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

