Cardano Market Capitalization Achieves $12.70 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Cardano has a market cap of $12.70 billion and $109.28 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.25 or 0.06822076 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00053805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00039300 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018184 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,826,527,121 coins and its circulating supply is 34,873,291,643 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

