Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Catalyst Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CLST traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,814. Catalyst Bancorp has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.01 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Catalyst Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Catalyst Bancorp by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Catalyst Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.