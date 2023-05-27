Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the April 30th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of CETEF traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,647. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.81. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$1.15.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies. The company was founded by Randal H. Pustanyk in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

