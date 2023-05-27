CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $96.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.53.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Haines Montgomery purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $401,907.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CB Financial Services news, CEO John Haines Montgomery bought 1,500 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,907.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,800 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,703 shares of company stock worth $76,582 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $233,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Featured Stories

