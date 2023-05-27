CEEK VR Hits Market Cap of $56.35 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0699 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $56.35 million and $4.28 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020824 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025761 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,778.70 or 0.99984300 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06939327 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $6,050,679.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

