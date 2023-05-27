Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Up 171.4% in May

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the April 30th total of 497,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth about $17,513,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,410,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Celcuity by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. 37,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.60. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 28.26 and a quick ratio of 28.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

