Celer Network (CELR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.05 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celer Network has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $151.56 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

