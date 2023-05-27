Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the April 30th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

Shares of CLLNY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 34,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,513. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

