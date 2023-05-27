Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Short Interest Update

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Cementos Argos Price Performance

OTCMKTS CMTOY remained flat at $3.51 on Friday. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,954. Cementos Argos has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Cementos Argos Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.62%. This is a positive change from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA engages in the production of cement and concrete products. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Caribbean and Central America, United States, and Corporate and Others. The company was founded on January 2, 1934 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

