Centrifuge Price Tops $0.22 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $13.46 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular exchanges.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.22212379 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $318,317.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

