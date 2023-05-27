Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) is Future Fund LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Future Fund LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 1.1% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,224,000 after acquiring an additional 482,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.73.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.12. 304,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.