Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Trimmed by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 2.1% of Round Hill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,428,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Charter Communications by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 357,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,786,000 after buying an additional 95,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.35.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $10.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.25. 1,428,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,014. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $515.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

